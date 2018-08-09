- Xtreme Xperience lets drivers pay a few hundred dollars to ride top-of-the line sports cars around a track, at top speeds.
- After signing a couple of waivers, drivers can get behind the wheel of a Lamborghini, Porsche, and a few other models.
You don't have to win the lottery to get behind the wheel of your dream car.
While you can't take the Ferrari, Lamborghini or Porsche home with you, for just a few hundred dollars you can take one for a spin — and a high-speed one at that.
A Chicago company called Xtreme Xperience operates a traveling track program that offers regular drivers the chance of riding in a real super car on a real racetrack. The company tours race tracks across the country throughout the year, with one year-round location based in New Orleans.
At The Big Easy's Motorsports Park in New Orleans, a Supercar Academy gives drivers the chance for individual coaching, interactive classes and of course, lots of track sessions.
The tracks are beautiful, but Xtreme Xperience's fleet is what reels in car lovers. It currently features six super cars: the Ferrari 488 GTB and 458 Italia, the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4, the Porsche 911 GT3, the Audi R8 V10 and the Nissan GT-R. Costs range from $265 for three laps in the Nissan to $379 for three laps in the Ferrari 488 GTB, while another $49 grabs you a high speed ride in a Chevrolet SS. That comes with a professional instructor behind the wheel, helping you get a lay of the land on a track you may not have driven on before.
Before a driver can get behind the wheel, there is the not-so-small matter of damage or injury. Every participant must sign a of "track waiver" as well as Xtreme Xperience's own "event waiver," which basically means drivers operate a car at their own risk.
Xtreme Xperience offers drivers three choices of insurance. A base plan covers $20,000 with a $6,000 deductible, while midlevel covers $85,000 with a $4,000 deductible and a premium covers up to $125,000 with a $2,000 deductible. The cost of a plan ranges from $39 to $129.
Add-ons to the experience can include video, pictures and the option of a pit pass for loved ones to get close-up shots of your track experience. A mandatory basic classroom session comes before getting on the track.
A CNBC reporter recently visited Dominion Raceway in Thornburg, Virginia. Opened in 2016, the track contains one of the longest straights on Xtreme Xperience's schedule, allowing the super cars to stretch their legs to their utmost potential. CNBC drove the Ferrari 488, the Lamborghini, the Porsche and the Nissan.
All of the cars are equipped with dual clutch transmissions, which allows for automatic mode, a good option for those without much track or gear-shifting experience. You will get more out of your three lap experience when you don't have to worry about shifting in triple-digit speeds — CNBC hit just under 140 mph in the Huracan. Experienced drivers are allowed to manually shift via the paddles located with the steering wheels.
There's also no need to look at your speedometer, as it's best to keep your eyes on the road when driving at top speeds. The company offers a video option featuring a track overlay, which shows the track map, speedometer and G-force meter, as CNBC did while operating the Huracan.
There are ways to test drive a super car, but driving one at full speed far exceeds the usual experience of driving in a parking lot with cones — and a relatively tame limit of 50 mph. Xtreme Xperience lets you live your dream behind the wheel of an exotic car, on a real race track, while driving it as fast as your skills allow.