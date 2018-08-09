You don't have to win the lottery to get behind the wheel of your dream car.

While you can't take the Ferrari, Lamborghini or Porsche home with you, for just a few hundred dollars you can take one for a spin — and a high-speed one at that.

A Chicago company called Xtreme Xperience operates a traveling track program that offers regular drivers the chance of riding in a real super car on a real racetrack. The company tours race tracks across the country throughout the year, with one year-round location based in New Orleans.

At The Big Easy's Motorsports Park in New Orleans, a Supercar Academy gives drivers the chance for individual coaching, interactive classes and of course, lots of track sessions.

The tracks are beautiful, but Xtreme Xperience's fleet is what reels in car lovers. It currently features six super cars: the Ferrari 488 GTB and 458 Italia, the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4, the Porsche 911 GT3, the Audi R8 V10 and the Nissan GT-R. Costs range from $265 for three laps in the Nissan to $379 for three laps in the Ferrari 488 GTB, while another $49 grabs you a high speed ride in a Chevrolet SS. That comes with a professional instructor behind the wheel, helping you get a lay of the land on a track you may not have driven on before.