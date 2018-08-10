When Will Mouat, 41, heard there might be a career opportunity in self-driving cars, he jumped. Even though he did not have an engineering background – a lawyer, Mouat had previously worked on the legal teams at PicsArt, a software company, and Shazam, an app that recognizes music – he was enthralled by the potential of the field.

"I would gladly swim across an ocean of thumbtacks to work on this problem with this team," Mouat said.

The team was made up of Chris Urmson and Sterling Anderson. Urmson had been chief technical officer of Google's self-driving car division, and Anderson was the former head of Autopilot at Tesla. Together, they started Aurora, one of a growing field of start-ups working on self-driving cars.

Today, Mouat is vice president and general counsel of Aurora.