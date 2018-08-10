If you're looking for a job, you might want to think twice about posting that suggestive photo of you double-fisting margaritas on a booze cruise.

More than half of employers (57 percent) that check job candidates' social media say they've seen content that has caused them to eliminate a person as a job contender, according to new research from CareerBuilder.

The top three turnoffs are provocative or inappropriate content (40 percent), posts about drinking or using drugs (36 percent), and discriminatory comments (31 percent).