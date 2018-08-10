Dramatic scenes from California's wildfires

For the past few weeks, California has been under siege by several wildfires as firefighters work to regain control. For a state that is still struggling from the destructive and costly effects of the 2017 wildfire season, this summer is not looking any better.

Firefighters across the state continue to battle 17 wildfires, with the largest located in Mendocino County. This week, the Mendocino Complex Fire in Southern California became the largest wildfire in California's recorded history, consuming over 300,000 acres and surpassing last year's Thomas Fire, which burned just over 280,000 acres.

The Carr Fire, near Redding, also continues to burn. It has already claimed the lives of 8 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and displaced thousands of residents.

Following are some of the dramatic and catastrophic scenes firefighters and residents are facing.

(Pictured above): A plane drops fire retardant behind homes along McVicker Canyon Park Road in Lake Elsinore, California, as the so-called Holy Fire burns in a residential area on Aug. 8, 2018.