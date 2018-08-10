Dramatic scenes from California's wildfires

Wildfires

Mark Rightmire | The Orange County Register | AP

For the past few weeks, California has been under siege by several wildfires as firefighters work to regain control. For a state that is still struggling from the destructive and costly effects of the 2017 wildfire season, this summer is not looking any better.

Firefighters across the state continue to battle 17 wildfires, with the largest located in Mendocino County. This week, the Mendocino Complex Fire in Southern California became the largest wildfire in California's recorded history, consuming over 300,000 acres and surpassing last year's Thomas Fire, which burned just over 280,000 acres.

The Carr Fire, near Redding, also continues to burn. It has already claimed the lives of 8 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and displaced thousands of residents.

Following are some of the dramatic and catastrophic scenes firefighters and residents are facing.

  • The Carr Fire

    Forest burns in the Carr Fire on July 30, 2018 west of Redding, California. Six people have died in the massive fire, which has burned over 100,000 acres and forced thousands to evacuate since it began on July 23. 
    Terray Sylvester | Getty Images

  • The Mendocino Complex Fire

    Cal Fire firefighters monitor a back fire as they battle the Medocino Complex fire on August 7, 2018 near Lodoga, California. The Mendocino Complex Fire, which is made up of the River Fire and Ranch Fire, has surpassed the Thomas Fire to become the largest wildfire in California state history with over 280,000 acres charred and at least 75 homes destroyed. 
    Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

  • Battling the flames

    Firefighters try to control a back burn as the Carr fire continues to spread towards the towns of Douglas City and Lewiston near Redding, California on July 31, 2018. 
    Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images

  • Ranch Fire destruction

    Burned properties are seen during the Ranch Fire in Spring Valley, California on August 07, 2018. - Tens of thousands of firefighters battled relentless flames ripping across California on August 7, as the death toll from a series of infernos that erupted last month hit 11. 
    Josh Eldeson | AFP | Getty Images

  • Pyrocumulus cloud

    A large pyrocumulus cloud (or cloud of fire) explodes outward during the Carr fire near Redding, California on July 27, 2018.
    Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

  • View from space

    Smoke covers much of California as seen from Space. 
    Source: NASA | GODDARD SPACE FLIGHT CENTER EARTH SCIENCE DATA AND INFORMATION SYSTEM (ESDIS) PROJECT

  • Scorched land

    Trees burned by the Mendocino Complex fire stand in a field on August 8, 2018 near Lodoga, California. The Mendocino Complex Fire, which is made up of the River Fire and Ranch Fire, has surpassed the Thomas Fire to become the largest wildfire in California state history with over 300,000 acres charred and at least 115 homes destroyed. 
    Justin Sullivan  | Getty Images

  • Displaced

    Jay Michael (R) and Gretchen Fritsch (L) rest in their car during the Ranch Fire in the parking lot of the Moose Lodge in Clearlake Oaks, California on August 07, 2018. This is the eighth time they have been evacuated since living in the area and the third time this year. - Tens of thousands of firefighters battled relentless flames ripping across California on August 7, as the death toll from a series of infernos that erupted last month hit 11. 
    Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

  • Life and death in Redding

    A black band is placed over the logo on a Redding fire department truck in honor of a Redding firefighter who lost his life battling the Carr Fire on July 27, 2018 near Whiskeytown, California. 
    Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

  • Carr Fire rages

    A firefighter tries to control a back burn as the Carr fire continues to spread towards the towns of Douglas City and Lewiston near Redding, California on July 31, 2018. 
    Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images

  • Evacuees

    Jim Daniel sleeps on a cot with his dog in the shade after being evacuated from the Ranch Fire and River Fire (Mendocino Complex) to a makeshift evacuation center in the parking lot of the Moose Lodge in Clearlake Oaks , California, U.S. August 2, 2018.
    Fred Greaves | Reuters

  • Holy Fire

    A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as the Holy Fire burns near homes on August 9, 2018 in Lake Elsinore, California. The fire continues to grow amidst a heat wave and has now burned 10,236 acres while remaining just five percent contained. 
    Mario Tama | Getty Images

  • Monitoring the blaze

    Firefighters monitor a back fire as they battle the Medocino Complex fire on August 7, 2018 near Lodoga, California.
    Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

  • 747 fights the blaze

    A 747 Global Super Tanker 944 makes a retardant drop along a ridge during the Holy fire burning in the Cleveland National Forest near Corona, Calif. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. Firefighters are working in rugged terrain amid scorching temperatures that have prompted warnings about excessive heat and extreme fire danger for much of the region. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)
    Watchara Phomicinda /The Riverside Press-Enterprise via Getty Images | Getty Images

  • Raining red in Redding

    Fire retardant dropped by firefighters battling the Carr Fire covers a home on July 30, 2018 near Redding, California. s)
    Terray Sylvester | Getty Images

  • Cleveland National Forest

    Onlookers are silhouetted against the reflection of a wildfire burning in the Cleveland National Forest in Lake Elsinore, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Evacuations have been ordered for several small mountain communities near where a forest fire continues to grow in Southern California. 
    Jae C. Hong | AP

  • Property damage

    A CalFire firefighter douses flames on a burning home during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. - 'Two firefighters have been killed in the Carr fire. 
    Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

  • Overwhelmed

    An inmate firefighter pauses during a firing operation as the Carr fire continues to burn in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. 
    Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

