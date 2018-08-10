Facebook says it is committed to Uganda despite social media tax to quash 'gossip'

Facebook has confirmed its commitment to Uganda as a row rumbles on over a recently imposed tax on social media use in the East African country.

"Facebook is committed to Africa and our current connectivity work in Uganda," a spokesperson for the social media giant told CNBC via email Wednesday. "We continue to maintain open and active lines of communication with the Ugandan government, the private sector and members of civil society."

It was reported this week that Facebook was withholding intended investment in Uganda after a user levy on social media was introduced in the country earlier this year. The state-run Ugandan Communications Commission later tweeted that the news was fake. But, the body did acknowledge that it had met with Facebook and that "issues of taxation were discussed at some point."

Facebook told CNBC that the comment from one of its officials that led to the original story was taken out of context.