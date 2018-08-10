Google's data privacy concerns are a surprising boon for ad-tech firm Trade Desk

In April, pressured by new privacy rules in Europe, Google told advertisers they would no longer have access to some critical measurement data when building online campaigns.

Digital ad company Trade Desk is reaping the rewards.

Trade Desk shares soared 32 percent on Friday, a day after the company reported earnings that blew by analysts' estimates and raised its forecast. On the conference call with analysts, CEO Jeff Green said one of the primary drivers in the quarter was Google's move on privacy, which pushed advertisers to Trade Desk.

Here's what happened. In conjunction with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that the European Union implemented in May, Google told clients that they could no longer have access to the DoubleClick ID to analyze ad measurement data across the web.

The data is highly valuable because it allows marketers to see how ads are performing on Google sites, including YouTube, compared with the rest of the web. For example, an advertiser could see that, based on a user ID, a particular person was on YouTube and a number of different sites, and could tell where promotions were working and where they were falling flat.