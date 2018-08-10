Here's how much the winner of the 2018 PGA Championship will earn on Sunday  

The 2018 PGA Championship kicked off on Thursday at the Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis and will finish on Sunday, August 12. The winner of the 100th Championship will bring home more than the massive, 27-pound Wanamaker Trophy: He'll earn a cool $1.89 million, the same amount that defending champion Justin Thomas earned last year. The runner up will also pocket seven figures: $1.13 million.
A total of $10.5 million is up for grabs. Here's how the top eight finishers will fare:
First place: $1.89 million
Second place: $1.134 million
Third place: $714,000
Fourth place: $504,000
Fifth place: $420,000
Sixth place: $357,000
Seventh place: $330,000
Eighth place: $305,000