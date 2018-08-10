If Turkey implodes, here's who else gets hurt

With financial turmoil in Turkey roiling the country's assets, analysts are busy contemplating which other countries could be exposed and what this could mean for international investors.

Turkey has been in economic difficulties since the start of the year. Its currency has lost about 33 percent of its value on the back of large fiscal stimulus, growing inflation and a hefty current account deficit. There's also been intervention from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the central bank's policy decisions which continues to surprise investors and accentuate the fall in the currency.