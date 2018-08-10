The biggest part of the conversation will be how you decide to share expenses.
Many people think it always has to be 50/50, but that may not be fair for both parties. "If one person earns $70,000 and the other earns $30,000 some expenses are going to feel much harder each month for the lower earner," Sowhangar said.
In that case, they can use a percentage of income – say, 15 percent each toward housing and basic expenses.
Sowhangar says this is generally acceptable, but if someone feels that paying more each month is unreasonable, the person who earns less might contribute in non-monetary ways, perhaps taking on more shopping and cooking.