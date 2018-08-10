Soccer clubs in the U.K.’s Premier League are spending huge sums on an unlikely position

Teams in the U.K.'s Premier League spent £1.2 billion ($1.53 billion) buying players in the first shortened summer transfer window, according to analysis by Deloitte's Sports Business Group.

The top two most expensive recruits weren't attacking players, as was the case in 2017. Instead, the world record fee for a goalkeeper was twice broken in the space of three weeks.

Liverpool hopes its long-term search for a new number one has finally found success in Brazilian Alisson Becker, who cost £66 million.

But that fee was surpassed with a day to go in the window, when Chelsea quickly worked out a £71.6 million deal with Athletic Bilbao for Kepa Arrizabalaga to replace the Real Madrid-bound Thibout Courtois.

The Premier League's transfer window for the 2018/19 season was shut at 5 p.m. on the Thursday before the first game, which was yesterday. All the other top leagues in Europe have stuck to the longstanding deadline of August 31, or thereabouts.

The premium being placed on filling such a key position as goalkeeper was clearly a priority for both clubs.

Manchester City paid over £35 million in 2017 to purchase Ederson Moraes on its way to winning the league with a record 100 points, showing the value of having the right person in goal.