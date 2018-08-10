Study: People have the most free time in these 10 states

Coleman found that the state where people have the most free time goes to Maine, which boasted a first place ranking for amount of vacation taken.

But the bulk of the states where people have the biggest amount of free time are nestled in the Midwest. Wisconsin was ranked No. 2 for the most free time, (with a sixth place ranking in vacation taken) and Alaska came in third.

These are the top 10 states with the most amount of free time, according to the study:

1. Maine

2. Wisconsin

3. Alaska

4. Michigan

5. Utah

6. Ohio

7. Indiana

8. Iowa

9. Oregon

10. Arkansas

Coleman's study also looked into the effect that free time and relaxation has on other areas of life. It found that people in states with shorter commute times "love their jobs," according to the study, but they feel less of a sense of purpose.

And people in states where workers take the most allowed vacation time tend to have higher rates of unemployment and a lower sense of financial well-being.