The IRS is cracking down on this small business tax break. What it means for you

If your accountant told you to hold off on taking big steps to qualify for the new business owner tax break, you should thank him or her.

That's because your CPA just saved you a big headache.

The IRS proposed a new rule on Aug. 8, addressing the 20 percent qualified business income deduction. This is a break for so-called pass-through entities, including sole proprietorships and S-corporations.

The deduction was attractive enough that entrepreneurs who otherwise would not qualify turned to their CPAs and lawyers for creative strategies, including spinning off part of their business into a separate entity.

In the proposed rule, the IRS also killed many of these tactics.

"There's probably a minimal amount of people who've changed an entity structure or spun it off, but now the IRS is trying to crack down on it," said Jeffrey Levine, CPA and director of financial planning at BluePrint Wealth Alliance.

"Because of the newness of the rule, we weren't recommending anyone do this until there was more guidance from the IRS," he said.

Here are the tax savings strategies for entrepreneurs that are likely still in play and the ones you should cross off your list.