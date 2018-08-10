Tiger Woods is still the highest-paid golfer on earth—here's how much he makes

Tiger Woods has been a household name since 1997, when he became the youngest player ever to win the Masters.

Today, the 42-year-old athlete is ranked 51st in the world golf rankings, but remains the highest-paid golfer in the world. Forbes estimates that Woods made $43.3 million in 2017, and Golfworld calculates that he earns an average of $1,282 per shot.

And the star appears to put his money to use. Business Insider reports that Woods owns a $55 million 10-acre property, a $54 million private jet and a $25 million yacht.

But Woods didn't make his fortune by winning titles alone. He also earned it through lucrative endorsement deals with companies like Nike, Monster Energy and Bridgestone Golf. According to Forbes, $1.3 million of Woods' earnings last year came from his salary and winnings, and the remaining $42 million came from sponsorships. Woods has made $1.5 billion since turning pro 1996, but less than 10 percent of these earnings came from prize money.