US Treasury yields slide ahead of inflation data 

Markets around the world are coming under sharp pressure on Friday, as investors monitor the latest U.S.-China trade developments and news surrounding sanctions on Russia.

On Wednesday, the U.S. administration announced that it planned to inflict sanctions on Russia over its alleged chemical poisoning of an ex-spy in England earlier this year.

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev warned the States on Friday that enacting these sanctions could be treated as a declaration of economic war, according to Reuters. Consequently, investors have been keeping a close eye on the Russian ruble.

Likewise, investors continue to monitor trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. This week both governments announced the possibility of imposing tit-for-tat tariffs on an additional $16 billion worth of goods.