The 2018 Ford EcoSport is fun to drive but you shouldn't buy one

If you haven't heard the news, Ford's pretty much done with cars. Besides the Mustang, everything Ford produces will be a high-riding SUV or truck. Say your goodbyes to the Focus and Fiesta, because the EcoSport is set to become the entry point of the Ford lineup.

With a starting price of $19,995 and an as-tested MSRP of $28,235, it'll raise the cost of entry to the Ford club significantly over the Fiesta's $14,205 fee. I spent a week with one, and while it's impressive in its driving dynamics and easy to live with, it's hard to make a case for spending nearly $30,000 on the EcoSport.