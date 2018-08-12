Elon Musk comes from a family of entrepreneurs - here's who they are

Billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of pioneering tech firms including Tesla and SpaceX, isn't his family's only success story. In fact, the Musk family includes nine entrepreneurs who are disrupting different industries.

Whether in tech, entertainment or food, the Musks have made a name for themselves for over a hundred years.

Maye Musk made history in 2017 as the oldest woman to ever star in a CoverGirl campaign. She once worked five jobs to support her children, Elon, Kimbal and Tosca, after divorcing their father, Errol Musk, a wealthy engineer.

Speaking of her children, Maye told Vanity Fair in 2015, "They grow up knowing you work hard, and the harder you work, the better you do and the luckier you get. They also had to be responsible for themselves, because they had to help me."

All three of Maye's children started their own businesses. Kimbal Musk founded The Kitchen Restaurant Group and the non-profit Big Green after working with Elon to create Zip2 and PayPal. He also sits on the boards of Tesla, SpaceX and Chipotle.

Tosca Musk is a director and producer, and the co-founder and CEO of Passionflix, a streaming service for romance films.

Russ, Peter and Lyndon Rive, first cousins of the Musk clan, also worked in the tech industry. They founded software company Evergreen in 1999 and sold it to Dell for $120 million in 2007. Russ is now the CEO and co-founder of SuperUber, an art and technical production company. Lyndon and Peter co-founded SolarCity, which Tesla acquired in 2016 for $2.6 billion-- a polarizing deal at the time.

Though the family's recent achievements in business are more widely known, their innovative attitude stems back to Elon's great-grandmother. Dr. Almeda Haldeman-Wilson who was Canada's first ever chiropractor. Her son, Joshua Haldeman, followed in her footsteps and studied chiropractic medicine, and was a politician and famed explorer. Haldeman was best-known for flying his plane around Africa, where he moved his family in 1950.







