Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman leveled a number of damaging claims against the White House on Sunday, and accused Chief of Staff John Kelly of brandishing a threat against her as she was fired.
During an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" connected to a tell-all book, Manigault Newman sought to refute a number of reports in the media that she said unfairly portrayed her as desperate to keep her job. She said her secret recordings were part of an effort to "protect herself, and I have no regrets about it."