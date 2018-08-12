On a recording played by NBC, Kelly's voice can be heard telling Manigault Newman that "serious" violations contributed to the decision to let her go. He is then heard saying White House could cast her firing "a friendly departure" and that Manigault Newman could go on to new employment "without any type of difficulty in the future relative to your reputation."

She told the network that while she was "complicit" in the White House's tumult, Kelly's handling of her dismissal was "downright criminal."

Manigault Newman appeared on the show to promote her new book, "Unhinged," which will be released next week. In it, she paints a damming picture of President Donald Trump, claiming that tapes exist of him using the N-word as he filmed his "The Apprentice" reality series.

--The Associated Press contributed to this report