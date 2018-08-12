Politics

Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman accuses John Kelly of threats in her firing

  • Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman leveled a number of damaging claims against the White House on Sunday, and accused Chief of Staff John Kelly.
  • She said her secret recordings were part of an effort to "protect herself, and I have no regrets about it."
Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault.
Getty Images
Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault.

Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman leveled a number of damaging claims against the White House on Sunday, and accused Chief of Staff John Kelly of brandishing a threat against her as she was fired.

During an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" connected to a tell-all book, Manigault Newman sought to refute a number of reports in the media that she said unfairly portrayed her as desperate to keep her job. She said her secret recordings were part of an effort to "protect herself, and I have no regrets about it."

On a recording played by NBC, Kelly's voice can be heard telling Manigault Newman that "serious" violations contributed to the decision to let her go. He is then heard saying White House could cast her firing "a friendly departure" and that Manigault Newman could go on to new employment "without any type of difficulty in the future relative to your reputation."

She told the network that while she was "complicit" in the White House's tumult, Kelly's handling of her dismissal was "downright criminal."

Manigault Newman appeared on the show to promote her new book, "Unhinged," which will be released next week. In it, she paints a damming picture of President Donald Trump, claiming that tapes exist of him using the N-word as he filmed his "The Apprentice" reality series.

--The Associated Press contributed to this report

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
SAM
---
FCA
---
PEP
---
BA
---
MA
---
FDX
---