Here are 5 top stock ideas from Credit Suisse — including Micron

Credit Suisse shared with its clients the firm's best current stock picks.

The firm looked for companies with below average Wall Street coverage and where its analysts are particularly optimistic over the stock's fundamentals.

This is Credit Suisse' "'one-stop shop' for the research team's best ideas. Every US research analyst identifies and ranks up to three top stock picks based on a 6- to 12-month time horizon. For each name, we include a short summary of our analyst's thesis as a starting point for further analysis."

Here are five buy-rated companies that made the Credit Suisse recommended list and their price targets.