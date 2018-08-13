Real hustle isn't just about hard work. It's about finding smart ways to stay motivated and live decisively to ensure good work gets done. This approach doesn't always require more time, intelligence or talent, just a willingness to find new ways to move forward during quiet times and trying times.
Read on to learn three simple strategies to keep your hustle going.
1. Plan for impact
When there's so much to do, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. In these moments, envision your goals and dreams. Take stock of your to-do list and ask yourself what's most important and what will bring you the biggest impact. Then tackle high-priority items first, eliminating distractions and working at one task at a time.
Make a habit of revisiting your goals regularly and reminding yourself why you're working so hard. This strategy won't just keep you focused, it will help motivate you when you're tired, burnt out and ready to give up. Remember: Perseverance takes practice.