2. Switch things up

Comfortable? Bored? If these words describe you, it's time to change things up. When work is going a little too smoothly, you might need to challenge yourself. Consider asking for a tough assignment or finishing that side project you started. If you wait around for the perfect moment to "be ready," you never will be – so do it now. Avoid stagnation at all costs.

Don't forget: We don't get to choose all the challenges that we face. Use easy times to seek out new goals to make yourself sharper and more prepared for whatever might happen next. Real hustlers know that no time is wasted if it's spent learning or growing.

3. Connect and build

No one does anything alone. While healthy competition keeps you on your toes, take advantage of opportunities to connect with others. Identify people you respect or admire both inside and outside of your field. If these people are former co-workers or colleagues, get out your calendar and set up that postponed coffee date. At work, seek out coworkers for their advice and offer to help when an opportunity arises.

Talking to others will help you discover new ideas and even new ways to work with others toward your goals. You'll strengthen your network and your knowledge of your industry, and put yourself in a better position for future opportunities and partnerships.

Elle Kaplan is the founder and CEO of LexION Capital, a fiduciary wealth management firm in New York City, serving high-net-worth individuals. She is also the chief investment officer and founder of LexION Alpha.

