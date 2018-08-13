A full 37 percent of millennials aged 21-25 say they've have gone without eating at least once in the past year because they had no money, according to a new study from Schwab.

Don't assume you can't afford to eat, though, Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, a financial adviser, board chair and president of the Charles Schwab Foundation, tells CNBC Make It. "It's all about prioritizing." Create a monthly budget that accounts for your needs, she says.

That's advice Jamika Pessoa, co-host of Let's Eat, on the Food Network, can get behind. She says, a lot of the time, people say it's too expensive to eat, or to eat healthy, but it's possible if you think creatively.

"There's no reason a millennial should be hangry throughout the day," Pessoa tells CNBC Make It. First, think about what you want your plate to look like and what you feel like eating, she says. Then figure out how to make that easy.

She keeps inexpensive but effective ingredients on hand: chicken broth and canned beans, as well as balsamic vinegar or red wine vinegar. Vinegar in particular can really boost the flavor of a meal.

"That can change the flavor of something that you had on Tuesday. You reheat that, add some sriracha or red wine vinegar, and you've got a new meal by Thursday," she says. "You can make a whole new meal from what you have left over."

Always have Dijon mustard in your kitchen, Pessoa says. It's an ingredient she calls her "secret weapon" because it can be used for so many things: to make a salad dressing, to "bump up" a sauce and as a base for a marinade for chicken, shrimp or pork.

"You want to keep things in your pantry that have multiple uses," she says. Again, you don't need to spend for the expensive or brand-name item. "A lot of times the company that's making the stuff in the fancy glass jar is also making the store brand too — and you don't even realize it," she says.

Once you have your pantry sorted, Pessoa says there are four simple approaches you can take to create cheap, healthy meals.

