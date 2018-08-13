Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: SWCH, VIPS and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Vipshop plunged nearly 10 percent after Monday's close on the back of weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the second quarter. The Chinese e-commerce company reported a profit per share of 0.84 renminbi and sales of 20.74 billion renminbi. Analysts polled by Reuters expected Vipshop to post earnings of 0.95 renminbi per share on revenue of 21.08 billion renminbi.

Switch's stock dropped nearly 18 percent in after-hours trading as its quarterly results also disappointed investors. The telecommunications company, which went public last October, reported earnings of 2 cents a share on revenue of $102.2 million. Analysts were expecting a profit of 4 cents a share on sales of $102.8 million. The company also cut its guidance.

Shares of Williams Companies rose more than 3 percent after the energy infrastructure company received regulatory approval to move forward with an expansion of its Transco natural gas pipeline in the U.S. northeast.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets exchange-traded fund rose 0.2 percent after the bell, following steep losses in the cash session amid a sell-off in Turkish assets. Turkey's lira fell to a record low, pushing its stocks down by about 11 percent. But the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF climbed 1.4 percent in after-hours trading.

