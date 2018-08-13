The simple strategy Jack Dorsey uses to run Twitter and Square can help you take control of your day

Running one company is difficult enough, let alone two, but Jack Dorsey does just that as CEO of Twitter and Square.

To make it work, Dorsey follows a series of set routines. Meetings, for instance, are "highly regimented" with clear agendas and goals, according to a recent article in Barron's.

Dorsey also leverages themes for each day, such as business leadership or product development.

On Mondays, for example, Dorsey calls together a leadership meeting where his teams discuss what they're working on for the week and lessons learned from the week prior. Then on Wednesdays and Fridays, he blocks off 30-minute chunks of time to perform check-ins and receive updates from his employees.

Dorsey explains the reasoning behind this method in a 2016 interview with Fast Company magazine. "I like having a lot of repetition in my schedule," he said. "It allows us to see how we're actually growing, rather than randomness, which hides that."