Politics

Trump gives $717 billion defense bill a green light. Here's what the Pentagon is poised to get

  • President Donald Trump signed the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act which authorizes a top-line budget of $717 billion.
  • "The National Defense Authorization Act is the most significant investment in our military and our war fighters in modern history," Trump said Monday. "We are going to strengthen our military like never ever before and that's what we did,"
  • Here's a roundup of some big ticket items the Pentagon is approved to buy.
U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician signals to the crew of an EA-18G Growler on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.
Department of Defense photo
U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician signals to the crew of an EA-18G Growler on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

President Donald Trump approved a colossal defense policy bill Monday that authorizes a top-line budget of $717 billion to cover a litany of defense spending.

Trump traveled to Fort Drum, home of the Army's 10th Mountain Division in upstate New York to sign the bill, which was named in honor of former Vietnam prisoner of war Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who is battling brain cancer.

The 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, includes $616.9 billion for the Pentagon's base budget, another $69 billion for the overseas contingency operations, or OCO, funding and $21.9 billion for nuclear weapons programs under the Energy Department. The NDAA is only half of the process since Congress must still pass a spending bill to fund specific priorities with the Defense Department.

"The National Defense Authorization Act is the most significant investment in our military and our war fighters in modern history," Trump said Monday in front of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. "We are going to strengthen our military like never ever before and that's what we did."

Trump lauded the bill,saying it will give service members the "finest planes, and ships and tanks and missiles."

The measure authorizes a 2.6 percent pay raise for troops – the largest in nearly a decade. It also delays the delivery of stealth fighter aircraft to Turkey and blunts Chinese investments by strengthening the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Here's a breakdown of some of the big ticket items the Pentagon is authorized to buy.

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter approaches at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.
U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.
A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter approaches at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

The NDAA allows $7.6 billion for 77 of Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighters. The fifth-generation stealth jet is made at a Lockheed facility in Fort Worth, Texas, and remains the Pentagon's most expensive weapons system.

The defense policy bill also bars the delivery of F-35 jets to fellow NATO member Turkey amid concerns over Ankara's desire to buy a Russian missile defense system.

Turkey, an F-35 program partner, is currently slated to receive two of the jets, the first of what Ankara hopes will be the start of a 100-strong fleet.

A U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.
Source: U.S. Army
A U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

The legislation authorizes $85 million for UH-60M Black Hawk utility helicopters. The choppers are made by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, at a facility in Stratford, Conn.

In March, Trump described Sikorsky's Black Hawk helicopters as "fighting machines" and the "most advanced helicopters in the world."

Congress also agreed to fully fund the U.S. Air Force's new long-range stealth B-21 bomber. America's next heavy bomber is named "Raider" and made by Northrop Grumman.

The aircraft carrier USS Enterprise is underway with the Enterprise Carrier Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Harry Andrew D. Gordon
The aircraft carrier USS Enterprise is underway with the Enterprise Carrier Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean.

Congress approved $1.56 billion for three littoral combat ships even though the Navy only requested one. The bill also authorizes the fourth Ford-class aircraft carrier, six icebreakers, and a Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine.

In all, a total of 13 new Navy warships were approved for the coming fiscal year.

A U.S. M1A1 Abrams main battle tank
Cpl. Tyler Main | United States Marines
A U.S. M1A1 Abrams main battle tank

The NDAA authorizes $225.3 million for Stryker A1 combat vehicles and supports efforts to modernize the Army's armored combat vehicles, which includes: 135 M1 Abrams tanks, 60 Bradley fighting vehicles, 197 armored multi-purpose vehicles, 38 improved recovery vehicles, and 3,390 joint light tactical vehicles.

The legislation also adds $140 million to the Missile Defense Agency for development of critical directed energy and space sensing projects as well as hypersonic defense capabilities.

The Army's efforts to integrate its Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, missile defense systems also gets $284 million.

WATCH: Next-gen fighters push limits on price and tech

Next-gen fighter jets push limits on prices and tech   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
NOC
---
LMT
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...