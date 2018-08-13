The two ETFs that have gathered the most in assets from investors in the past year are developed markets overseas and emerging markets stock funds: the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG), with roughly $40 billion between them, according to XTF.com. These two ETFs also are No. 2 and No. 4 among all ETFs for investor dollars in the past three years, at roughly $87 billion.

Year-to-date, they've been No. 1 and No. 2 among all ETFs, with $28 billion in flows. There's some insider ETF baseball at work here: iShares launches these core ETFs at lower expense ratios than older, popular EAFE and EM ETFs (EFA and EEM), and so a lot of the money was migrating to cheaper ETFs rather than being brand-new overseas exposure. But there is a lot of individual investor money invested in overseas stocks, and investor assets were migrating because financial advisors are believers in long-term global diversification when it comes to stocks.

As Turkey's economic crisis persists and its currency, the lira, tanks, fears of a broader emerging markets contagion and a run on European banks are understandably resulting in some investor panic. But pulling out of emerging markets would be the wrong move, according to investing experts.

Investors who constructed investment portfolios for retirement or other long-term goals should understand that dumping everything would be the one response that contradicts the fundamental reason to invest in global stocks: Over longer periods of time, emerging markets stocks work, and that trajectory has not changed in the past few days.

Here are five keys for investors to understand long-term asset allocation during a period of global economic uncertainty.