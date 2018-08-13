Watch: Trump gives remarks at signing ceremony for defense bill named after John McCain

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Monday is scheduled to deliver remarks in upstate New York at a signing ceremony for a bill named after Sen. John McCain, the Arizona Republican and former prisoner of war who has traded barbs with the president since Trump said in 2015 that McCain was "not a war hero."

The president is expected to sign the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 at an event at Fort Drum army base.

Congress sent the $717 billion defense spending bill to the president earlier this month. The bill would hike the military budget and authorize the largest pay raise for troops in nearly a decade.

The bill also contains a provision that will suspend sales of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter warplanes to Turkey. Turkey and the U.S. remain in a standoff over the fate of Andrew Brunson, a pastor detained in Turkey who is accused of spying. Trump has called on Turkey to return Brunson to the U.S. and has said the religious leader is being persecuted for "no reason."