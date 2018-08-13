You've seen the headlines.

People are "ghosting" companies, not showing up for interviews or the first day of a new job, and are even walking out on their current boss— without a word to anyone.

In June, 3.4 million people quit their jobs, according to Bureau of Labor statistics. That's up a notch from the 3.1 million who walked out a year ago – an argument for the side that says low unemployment is a factor, since job candidates are now in the driver's seat.

As most people know, companies have been guilty of the same, or similar, behavior they're now complaining about: ignoring job inquiries or firing employees on the spot without any prior notice. In some cases, the new ghosting trend could be a matter of payback, where people who were previously ignored now exhibit the same conduct.

"The tables are turned," said Ed Tsyitee, a Tucson resident who is job hunting.

The trend seems to be worsening communication on both sides, Tsyitee says. If companies are offended when candidates ghost them, he said, "what did you think your candidate experience was, up to this point?" Tsyitee noted he once received an automated rejection letter for a job he'd applied to eight months previously.