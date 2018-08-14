11 work-from-home jobs that don’t require a bachelor’s degree

Almost a quarter of working Americans spend some time working from home. But according to the American Time Use Survey, working from home is a perk mostly reserved for the college-educated. In 2017, just 12 percent of workers with a high school degree did some work from home, while 46 percent of those with an advanced degree occasionally telecommuted.

But there are still thousands of high-quality opportunities for remote workers who have a high school diploma or who are in the process of earning an advanced degree. According to remote job site, Remote.co, opportunities like these often require specialized experience, non-degree certifications and foreign language skills.

Not only do these fully remote opportunities not require an advanced degree, they also pay more than many other opportunities for workers without a college degree. The median weekly earnings for an American worker with a high school diploma is $712, according to the BLS, or about $37,024 a year. All of the opportunities highlighted here offer higher wages.

The jobs listed here are currently posted on Remote.co, and average salary data for each job is from PayScale. Here are 11 work-from-home jobs for people who don't have a college degree:

Associate campaign director

Average salary: $53,181

Job description: "An instinct for spotting 'breakout campaigns' and two to five years in advocacy, communications or a related campaign field are top requirements."

Content project manager

Average salary: $56,232

Job description: "The successful candidate for this remote position will have at least five years of experience as a project manager and top-notch communication skills."

Customer account specialist

Average salary: $43,085

Job description: "The customer account specialist will help customers via inbound calls or chat, identify client needs, achieve upselling goals and diagnose and resolve technical hardware and software issues."

Full stack web developer

Average salary: $58,201

Job description: "Solid programming skills and at least three years of experience are top priorities for this work-from-home job."