Nikkei leads advance as Asian shares shrug off recent uncertainty over Turkey crisis

The Turkish lira traded at 6.9606 at 8:04 a.m. HK/SIN after touching a record low on Monday. The currency had pared some of its recent losses overnight after the Turkish central bank moved to calm market nerves.

"The efforts announced by the Turkish central bank to stabilize the TRY (Turkish lira) appear to have assisted. The TRY has not endured further depreciation in overnight trade, but it has not substantially declined either," Richard Grace, chief currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a morning note.

The lira slipped 20 percent on Friday when tensions between the U.S. and Turkey increased last week. That came after no progress was made on the detention of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson, who is charged with supporting a group blamed for an attempted coup in 2016 against the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Wall Street slipped in the last session, with investor sentiment wobbly as a financial crisis in Turkey played out.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.5 percent, or 125.44 points, to close at 25,187.70, logging its fourth straight finish in negative territory. The S&P 500 edged down by 0.4 percent to end at 2,821.93 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.25 percent to finish the day at 7,819.71.

In Asian corporate news, Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn on Monday reported second-quarter net profit came in at 14.49 billion Taiwan dollars ($567.25 million), Reuters reported. That was below an average estimate of T$21.94 billion in a Reuters poll.

In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of currencies, was mostly steady at 95.169.