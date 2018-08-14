Asia Markets

Nikkei leads advance as Asian shares shrug off recent uncertainty over Turkey crisis

  • Asian markets gained on Tuesday, with major markets bouncing back after sliding in the last session.
  • The Nikkei 225 led the advance in the region as investors appeared to shrug off recent uncertainty linked to Turkey.
  • The Turkish lira traded above its record low made on Monday.
  • A barrage of Chinese economic data is due later in the day.

Asian shares recorded gains on Tuesday, with regional markets mostly bouncing back one day after declining over jitters related to economic uncertainty in Turkey. Ahead, a barrage of economic data out of China is expected later in the day.

The Nikkei 225 rose 1.14 percent, with most sectors trading higher after the yen gave up some of its recent strength amid safe haven demand on uncertainty in Turkey. The yen traded at 110.71 to the dollar at 8:04 a.m. HK/SIN, compared to levels around the 110.3 handle seen during Asia Monday trade.

Exporters, including automakers and tech names, bounced back, with Toyota Motor up 0.91 percent.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi edged higher by 0.11 percent. Tech names were a mixed bag, with LG Electronics dropping 6.29 percent, while manufacturing names mostly climbed in morning trade.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.43 percent, with the energy subindex leading early broad-based gains on the index.

Turkey in the spotlight

The Turkish lira traded at 6.9606 at 8:04 a.m. HK/SIN after touching a record low on Monday. The currency had pared some of its recent losses overnight after the Turkish central bank moved to calm market nerves.

"The efforts announced by the Turkish central bank to stabilize the TRY (Turkish lira) appear to have assisted. The TRY has not endured further depreciation in overnight trade, but it has not substantially declined either," Richard Grace, chief currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a morning note.

The lira slipped 20 percent on Friday when tensions between the U.S. and Turkey increased last week. That came after no progress was made on the detention of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson, who is charged with supporting a group blamed for an attempted coup in 2016 against the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Wall Street slipped in the last session, with investor sentiment wobbly as a financial crisis in Turkey played out.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.5 percent, or 125.44 points, to close at 25,187.70, logging its fourth straight finish in negative territory. The S&P 500 edged down by 0.4 percent to end at 2,821.93 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.25 percent to finish the day at 7,819.71.

In Asian corporate news, Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn on Monday reported second-quarter net profit came in at 14.49 billion Taiwan dollars ($567.25 million), Reuters reported. That was below an average estimate of T$21.94 billion in a Reuters poll.

In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of currencies, was mostly steady at 95.169.

What's on tap

Here's the economic calendar for Tuesday (all times in HK/SIN):

  • 9:30 a.m.: NAB Australia business confidence
  • 10:00 a.m.: China fixed asset investment, industrial production and retail sales

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

