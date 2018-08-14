The Dow is expected to open up triple digits as Wall Street seeks to break losing streak

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, as concerns over the crisis in Turkey abate for the moment. That follows a stretch which has seen the Dow and S&P 500 fall for four straight days and the Nasdaq for two days in a row. (CNBC)



* Mark Cuban owns just a handful of stocks and tons of cash because he's worried about the market (CNBC)

Bitcoin tumbled below $6,000 late Monday for the first time since June against a backdrop of cryptocurrencies declining in value. Bitcoin was near its lowest level of 2018, which was $5,785 on June 18. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said he is working with private equity firm Silver Lake Partners and Goldman Sachs (GS) as he explores taking the automaker private. (CNBC)



* Saudi fund faces hurdles in financing larger Tesla stake (WSJ)

Dow component Home Depot (HD) crushes Wall Street expectations with second-quarter earnings and raises its full-year outlook, reaping the benefits of a warmer start to the summer, following a rocky spring season. (CNBC)

The only government economic report of the morning comes at 8:30 a.m. ET with July data on import and export prices. Meanwhile, small business optimism in July neared an all-time high for the 45 years of the NFIB survey