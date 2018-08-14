Morning Brief

The Dow is expected to open up triple digits as Wall Street seeks to break losing streak

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, as concerns over the crisis in Turkey abate for the moment. That follows a stretch which has seen the Dow and S&P 500 fall for four straight days and the Nasdaq for two days in a row. (CNBC)

* Mark Cuban owns just a handful of stocks and tons of cash because he's worried about the market (CNBC)

Bitcoin tumbled below $6,000 late Monday for the first time since June against a backdrop of cryptocurrencies declining in value. Bitcoin was near its lowest level of 2018, which was $5,785 on June 18. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said he is working with private equity firm Silver Lake Partners and Goldman Sachs (GS) as he explores taking the automaker private. (CNBC)

* Saudi fund faces hurdles in financing larger Tesla stake (WSJ)

Dow component Home Depot (HD) crushes Wall Street expectations with second-quarter earnings and raises its full-year outlook, reaping the benefits of a warmer start to the summer, following a rocky spring season. (CNBC)

The only government economic report of the morning comes at 8:30 a.m. ET with July data on import and export prices. Meanwhile, small business optimism in July neared an all-time high for the 45 years of the NFIB survey

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Turkish President Recep Erdogan said today that Turkey will boycott U.S. electronic goods, including Apple's (AAPL) flagship iPhone. Turkish assets are under pressure over concerns about U.S. sanctions and the economy's management. (CNBC)

* Turkish business feels pain of currency crisis (Financial Times)
* Turkish lira recovers sharply against the dollar after record nosedive (CNBC)

A recent report prepared for members of Congress showed President Donald Trump's administration has collected more than $1.4 billion in new revenue from steel and aluminum tariffs. That figure could reach $7.5 billion this year. (CNBC)

Trump has approved a colossal defense policy bill that authorizes a top-line budget of $717 billion to cover a litany of defense spending. Here's a roundup of some big-ticket items the Pentagon is approved to buy. (CNBC)

Before Omarosa Manigault Newman lodged claims against her former boss, the White House attempted to ban ex-staffers from writing tell-all books, Politico reported. Top officials were reportedly asked to sign non-disclosure agreements.

* Trump fires back at Omarosa: 'Apprentice' tapes don't exist (USA Today)

The government rested its case Monday in the tax and bank fraud trial of Paul Manafort. Attorney's for the former Trump campaign chairman are expected to notify the court Tuesday whether they intend to offer a defense or move the case directly to final arguments. (USA Today)

Axios identified what it calls the five most competitive House races in the country, and they're all seats held by Republicans. Races in Iowa, Florida, Texas, California and Maine will help determine whether Dems will win the House in November, Axios reported.

* Jahana Hayes wants to be the first black Connecticut Democrat in Congress (NY Times)

The West Virginia House of Delegates voted to impeach all four sitting justices on the Supreme Court of Appeals, sending the process to the State Senate. The decision was prompted initially by reports of extravagant spending. (NY Times)

Business owners and visitors in California are relieved because most of Yosemite National Park will reopen today. The park was closed for nearly three weeks due to a massive wildfire that burned 150 square miles and killed two firefighters. (AP)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Coca-Cola (KO) has bought a minority stake in sports drink startup BodyArmor for an undisclosed price. BodyArmor is backed by a number of well-known athletes including former basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Cigna's (CI) deal to buy pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts (ESRX) will no longer be opposed by activist investor and Cigna shareholder Carl Icahn. That follows recommendations by proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis that shareholders vote in favor of the deal, which Icahn has maintained is "wildly" overpriced.

Vipshop (VIPS) reported quarterly profit of 84 cents per share, falling short of the 95 cent estimate. The Chinese online discount retailer also saw revenue miss estimates. Vipshop also said it is working closely with strategic partners Tencent and JD.com (JD) to fully unlock the value in that alliance.

Switch (SWCH) earned 2 cents per share for the second quarter, short of the 4 cent estimate, with revenue slightly below forecasts as well. The data center company also lowered its guidance for the year, as a result of several deals closing later than it had originally expected.

BHP Billiton (BHP) was added to Citi's "Focus List Europe", replacing rival mining company Rio Tinto (RIO). Citi said it believes BHP's underperformance during the past five years relative to its peers has ended.

Williams Cos. (WMB) received federal approval for expansion of its Transco natural gas pipeline in the U.S. northeast. The expansion is projected to be online in time for the 2019/2020 winter heating season.

WATERCOOLER

In honor of yesterday's International Left-Handers Day, Oreo maker Nabisco created limited edition Left-Handed Oreo packages for $3. The left-handed Oreo cookies are now sold out, according to the website. (USA Today)