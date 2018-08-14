As Democrats push to take back the House from Republicans in 2018, women have been at the forefront of the movement. Now, while they hit milestones in their primary elections, many of them are stumping and fundraising for each other as they seek victory this November.

This kind of collaborative approach to politics is not unprecedented. But in an election year that has seen a record number of female candidates, alliances among them have increased in profile and extent.

Take Michigan state Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who won the Democratic nomination to replace longtime Rep. John Conyers, who resigned last year after sexual harassment allegations. A daughter of Palestinian immigrants, she was the first Muslim woman ever elected to Michigan's legislature and could soon become the first-ever Muslim congresswoman.

Tlaib is running unopposed for the House seat and is using her newfound influence to help others achieve similar success. The 42-year-old Detroit native, who defeated several opponents in the primary, raised over $1 million, mostly from individual donors, according to FEC filings. Tlaib's next mission is to raise money for other progressives, her campaign told CNBC.