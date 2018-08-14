Home Depot crushes Wall Street expectations, raises full-year outlook

Home Depot reaped the benefits of a warmer start to the summer, following a rocky spring season, and on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings and sales that surpassed analysts' expectations.

The home improvement retailer also raised its outlook for both revenue and same-store sales for the full year, as the number of customer transactions jumped during the latest period and shoppers spent more at Home Depot's stores overall.

Home Depot shares were up more than 2.5 percent in premarket trading on the news.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Thomson Reuters:

Earnings per share: $3.05 vs. $2.84 expected

Revenue: $30.46 billion vs. $30.03 billion expected

Same-store sales: up 8 percent globally vs. an increase of 6.6 percent expected

Home Depot's sales have accelerated more broadly thanks to a strong housing market in the U.S. and favorable economic tailwinds. Consumer spending on home improvement items hasn't fluctuated as much as it as on apparel, for example, in part because homeowners have been in recovery mode following severe weather over the past year.

The Atlanta-based retailer is meanwhile focused on growing its Pro business and believes that by bolstering its delivery platform it will be able to take a larger share of the professional homebuilder market. The company said earlier this year that it plans to spend $1.2 billion over the next five years to bulk up its supply chain, with the goal of getting online orders to shoppers more quickly.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 ended July 29 climbed to $3.5 billion, or $3.05 per share, compared with $2.7 billion, or $2.25 per share, a year ago. Excluding one-time items, Home Depot earned $3.05 a share, coming in ahead of Street expectations for $2.84.

Revenue climbed 8.4 percent to $30.46 billion from a year ago, surpassing Street expectations for $30.03 billion.

Same-store sales were up 8 percent globally, topping expectations for an increase of 6.6 percent. In the U.S., same-store sales climbed 8.1 percent, again surpassing expectations for 6.4 percent growth.

"Not only did our seasonal business rebound from the first quarter, but our overall results exceeded our expectations," Home Depot CEO Craig Menear said in a statement.

Home Depot shares have climbed roughly 25 percent from a year ago, bringing the retailer's market cap to $223.9 billion. That's compared with Lowe's, which has a market cap of $79.2 billion, and its stock has risen about 26 percent since this time last year.

Home Depot plans to hold a conference call with investors at 9 a.m. ET Tuesday.