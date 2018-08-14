How this 32-year-old makes 6 figures selling other people’s stuff on Amazon and eBay

For more than a decade, little finds like these have propelled Meyer to financial freedom and to the rank of a six-figure professional reseller, hawking his goods as Mike Meyer Here on eBay and Amazon.

After a few more hours spent searching through boxes, Meyer photographs the clown and several more finds and posts them online where he expects to make over $4,000 in net profit off the single load, including potentially over $250 for just the Italian figurine.

"With one unusual piece, you can basically make your money back," he says. "It's always what I'm trying to do, that means everything else is profit."

A Long Island native, Meyer has been flipping other people's discarded belongings to make money since he was 15, when he bought a model ship for $5 at a yard sale and sold it for $65. The windfall inspired him to resell full time. Right out of college, Meyer bought his first abandoned storage container (storage companies sell customers' stored items when they fail to pay storage fees) with a $400 loan from his parents and his business was born.

Now, in total, he estimates his business spends roughly $5,000 buying inventory every month — mostly through police auctions, liquidations and abandoned storage sales — that he's able to turn around for nearly $15,000 on average per month.