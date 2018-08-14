RWE says Innogy deal on track after first-half core profit in line

RWE on Tuesday said a deal to break up its networks and renewables unit Innogy with rival E.ON was on track after posting first-half core profit that was in line with expectations.

RWE and E.ON in March announced the landmark deal, which will see them divide Innogy's assets between them and turn RWE into Europe's third-largest renewable energy provider behind Spain's Iberdrola and Italy's Enel.

Overall, assets worth nearly 40 billion euros ($45.6 billion) will change hands as part of the deal, which is expected to close next year, RWE said.

"We will transform RWE significantly (and) we will become a pretty dominant renewable player on a global scale," Markus Krebber, chief financial officer of RWE, told CNBC's Karen Tso on Wednesday.

"We are much more agile than we have been years ago in the fully-regulated world, so we look forward to the new future and we think we have the right people on board," he added.