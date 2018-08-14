Tapestry tops estimates, boosted by strong Kate Spade performance

Tapestry reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations on Tuesday, driven by strong performance of its Kate Spade brand.

Shares of the company rose more than 4 percent in premarket trading.

The company, formerly known as Coach, bought Kate Spade last year in a $2.4 billion deal, but has struggled to rein in the heavy discounting that have come to mark the brand. To help reestablish the quirky hand bag's position as affordable luxury, rather than a mass product, it has been focusing on selling more in department stores, rather than outlets.

Tapestry said Tuesday that Kate Spade's fourth-quarter results "exceeded" its expectations on both the top and bottom line. Same-store sales for the brand were down 3 percent, less than a drop of 7.1 percent expected.

Kate Spade, the founder of the brand, died by suicide in June at her New York apartment, stoking nostalgia for the brand.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Thomson Reuters:

Earnings per share: 60 cents, adjusted, vs. 57 cents expected

Revenue: $1.48 billion vs. $1.47 billion expected

Tapestry reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $211.7 million, or 73 cents per share, up from $151.7 million, or 53 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, Tapestry earned 60 cents per share, topping the 57 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Net sales rose 31 percent to $1.48 billion, beating expectations of $1.47 billion.

Tapestry's biggest brand, Coach, reported net sales of $1.10 billion for the fourth quarter, up from $1.05 billion the same quarter a year prior. It reported same-store sales growth of 2 percent, less than the 2.1 percent estimated.

Its Stuart Weitzman brand, meantime, continued to be plagued with execution issues like delivery delays, which the company had flagged last quarter. Sales for the unit were $73 million for quarter, down from $88 million in the same quarter a year ago. On a full-year basis, sales were flat.

The shoe business reported a loss of $21 million for the quarter.

Tapestry said Tuesday it expects the premium shoe brand to return to top-line growth in the second quarter of its next fiscal year.

For fiscal 2019, Tapestry said it expects to generate $6.1 billion to $6.2 billion in revenue, surpassing expectations of $6.08 billion.