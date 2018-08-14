Politics

Trump campaign taking Omarosa to court, alleging breach of confidentiality agreement

  • Donald Trump's presidential campaign on Tuesday filed a legal action against former senior White House advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman, alleging she breached a nondisclosure agreement.
  • Trump's 2020 re-election campaign filed the arbitration with the American Arbitration Association in New York City, according to a Trump campaign official.
  • She is accused of violating a 2016 confidentiality agreement she signed with that campaign, the official said.
Manigault Newman did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the Trump campaign's legal action.

Trump himself appeared to reveal the existence of the ex-advisor's non-disclosure agreement in a tweet on Monday.

The president has vented frustration against Manigault Newman during her press tour in the run-up to the release of her new White House expose, "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House," detailing her time advising Trump until she was fired by chief of staff John Kelly in December 2017.

In leaked excerpts and in press interviews, the former contestant on Trump's defunct reality show "The Apprentice" has questioned Trump's mental fitness and alleged the existence of recordings of Trump using racial epithets, including the N-word.

Manigault Newman has also provided her own recordings to various news outlets. One appears to document her being fired by Kelly in the White House situation room, while another appears to show White House staffers discussing the fallout of Trump's alleged use of the N-word.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

--CNBC's Jacob Pramuk and Brian Schwartz contributed to this report.

