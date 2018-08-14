Bonds

US Treasury yields rise ahead of auction, data news; Turkey’s economic crisis remains in focus 

  • The U.S. Treasury is due to auction $26 billion in 52-week bills and $70 billion in four-week bills.
  • In economic data, the NFIB's small business optimism index is due out at 6 a.m. ET, followed by import and export prices at 8:30 a.m. ET.

U.S. government debt prices slipped into the red on Tuesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.896 percent at 5:35 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was in the black at 3.057 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Aside from concerns over a tit-for-tat trade dispute between the U.S. and major economies including China, market focus has been mainly fixated by the economic crisis in Turkey.

Ankara's financial troubles have sparked fear of contagion with the country's currency having taken a deep slide. The lira has lost more than 45 percent of its value over the course of this year, according to Reuters.

Pressure has been ramped up in recent days, as market-watchers became jittery over Turkish President Recep Erdogan's control of the economy and Donald Trump saying last week that he supported doubling metal tariffs on the Middle Eastern country. Concerns appeared to have alleviated somewhat Tuesday, as the lira showed signs of rebounding.

In economic data, the NFIB's small business optimism index is due out at 6 a.m. ET, followed by import and export price index data at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Meantime, the U.S. Treasury is due to auction $26 billion in 52-week bills and $70 billion in four-week bills. No size announcements are due, however.

No speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled for Tuesday's session.

