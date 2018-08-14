US Markets

US futures rebound as investors shake off Turkey’s economic crisis

  • Home Depot, Tapestry and Agilent are just some of the brands due to publish fresh financial figures.
  • Aside from concerns over a tit-for-tat trade dispute between the U.S. and major economies including China, market focus has been mainly fixated by the economic crisis in Turkey.

U.S. stock index futures posted sharp gains ahead of Tuesday's open, as investors tried to move on from the uncertainty surrounding Turkey's economic crisis.

Around 5:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 85 points, indicating a positive open of 121.30 points, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointing to an upbeat start to the day.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. U.S. stocks plunged, as major averages erased gains for the year.
Photo by Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ankara's financial troubles have sparked fear of contagion with the country's currency having taken a deep slide. The lira has lost more than 45 percent of its value over the course of this year, according to Reuters.

Pressure has been ramped up in recent days, as market-watchers became jittery over Turkish President Recep Erdogan's control of the economy and Donald Trump saying last week that he supported doubling metal tariffs on the Middle Eastern country. Concerns appeared to have alleviated somewhat Tuesday, as the lira showed signs of rebounding.

In economic data, the NFIB's small business optimism index is due out at 6 a.m. ET, followed by import and export price index data at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Erdogan: Turkey will continue to take necessary steps
Looking to the corporate space, Home Depot, Tapestry and Agilent are just some of the brands due to publish fresh financial figures.

No members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are due to deliver remarks today.

