Aside from concerns over a tit-for-tat trade dispute between the U.S. and major economies including China, market focus has been mainly fixated by the economic crisis in Turkey.

Ankara's financial troubles have sparked fear of contagion with the country's currency having taken a deep slide. The lira has lost more than 45 percent of its value over the course of this year, according to Reuters.

Pressure has been ramped up in recent days, as market-watchers became jittery over Turkish President Recep Erdogan's control of the economy and Donald Trump saying last week that he supported doubling metal tariffs on the Middle Eastern country. Concerns appeared to have alleviated somewhat Tuesday, as the lira showed signs of rebounding.

In economic data, the NFIB's small business optimism index is due out at 6 a.m. ET, followed by import and export price index data at 8:30 a.m. ET.