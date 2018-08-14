Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in Apple by 5 percent, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday that discloses positions through the end of the second quarter.

Berkshire also upped its holdings of Goldman Sachs by 21 percent, Delta by 18.8 percent and Southwest by 18.7 percent, the filing said.

The firm cut shares in American Airlines by 2.8 percent, and United Continental by 3.7 percent.

Berkshire doubled down on other airline stocks with an 18.8 percent increase in Delta and an 18.7 percent increase in Southwest Airlines. Buffett's holding company also increased its stake in Axalta and BNY Mellon by 4 percent and U.S. Bancorp by 10.8 percent.

Berkshire cut its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24 percent, Wells Fargo by 1 percent, and Charter Communications by 8.7 percent.

The firm added 6.7 percent to its Teva stake, which it had doubled in the first quarter of this year.

Buffett told CNBC earlier this year that Berkshire had added 75 million shares of Apple and exited its stake in IBM in the first quarter. The company also increased its stake in St. Louis-based agricultural product giant Monsanto in the first quarter.