Watch: White House takes questions as Trump sounds off on Omarosa and special counsel Robert Mueller

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to brief reporters Tuesday after President Donald Trump launched attack after attack on Twitter against former advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman and special counsel Robert Mueller, among others.

Trump and his communications staff have pushed back against Manigault Newman's incendiary claims made in the run-up to the release of her tell-all book detailing her time in the White House prior to being fired by chief of staff John Kelly.

In the midst of a tweet storm Tuesday morning, Trump called Manigault Newmana "dog" and praised Kelly for firing her.

The president also slammed special counsel Mueller on Tuesday, a day after Peter Strzok, who was a leading member of Mueller's team investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election, was fired from the FBI for reasons stemming from the discovery of his anti-Trump text messages.