Billionaire Richard Branson relied on the ‘Mum test.’ You should, too

Richard Branson: This is the most 'effective' way to make a good decision 9:27 AM ET Fri, 2 March 2018 | 00:52

"If your friends and family can't summon enthusiasm for your idea, it's unlikely that the average person on the street will feel any differently."

Technically, the first ever Virgin Atlantic flight was crowdfunded more than 30 years ago. Branson's domestic flight from Puerto Rico to the British Virgin Islands was canceled when the airline decided there weren't enough passengers booked on the flight.

"I borrowed a blackboard and write "Virgin Airlines" on top and "$39 one way to BVI" underneath. I went round all the passengers who were on the cancelled flight and managed to club enough together to hire my first plane. So Virgin Atlantic was born."

Though modern crowdfunding leverages social networks and new technologies — its basic appeal remains the same: anyone can test out ideas and hunches quickly and efficiently among friends, tweaking their concepts as needed.

Branson says that too many people are afraid to share their ideas, thinking they'll be stolen. He thinks that's a mistake. "Even if someone was to use your idea, it's highly unlikely they will execute it in the same way you will — no two entrepreneurs are the same."

He suggests that innovators, leaders and entrepreneurs share their ideas with as many different people as possible. "Feedback from potential customers and your peers is invaluable when you're proving your business idea. And if you bring your fellow entrepreneurs and potential customers along on the journey, they will be much more likely to support once you do turn your idea into a reality."

If someone does manage to borrow your idea, Branson says to take that as a good sign. "Just don't stand there and let them get away with it — do it better than them!"

