Cramer Remix: The bull market is still alive and kicking   

As the stock market looks ready to make records for the longest bull run, some critics have said that it won't last, but the bull market has too much support for that to be true, CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

The Mad Money host argues that both active and passive shareholders are doing their part to keep the bull market alive. Through index funds from the likes of Vanguard and BlackRock, ordinary investors save for retirement, and that passive investment means buying stocks -- never selling. With that unlimited buying power, there's no reason for the bull to lose.

Even if a company's fundamentals are weak, an activist investor can take a stake and help improve them.

The pessimism surrounding the bull market can be drawn back to a couple of different reasons, from tariffs and Turkey to flashy stocks like Facebook and Netflix underperforming, according to Cramer.

