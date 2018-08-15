Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer Remix: The bull market is still alive and kicking

  • CNBC's Jim Cramer explains why the bull market has too much support to lose.
  • The "Mad Money" host also sits down with Sen. Elizabeth Warren to talk about a new bill she has introduced.
  • Cramer also gives his take on the rise of cereal maker Post Holdings.
Cramer Remix: The bull market is still alive and kicking
Cramer Remix: The bull market is still alive and kicking   

As the stock market looks ready to make records for the longest bull run, some critics have said that it won't last, but the bull market has too much support for that to be true, CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

The Mad Money host argues that both active and passive shareholders are doing their part to keep the bull market alive. Through index funds from the likes of Vanguard and BlackRock, ordinary investors save for retirement, and that passive investment means buying stocks -- never selling. With that unlimited buying power, there's no reason for the bull to lose.

Even if a company's fundamentals are weak, an activist investor can take a stake and help improve them.

The pessimism surrounding the bull market can be drawn back to a couple of different reasons, from tariffs and Turkey to flashy stocks like Facebook and Netflix underperforming, according to Cramer.

Watch Cramer's full take on the bull market here.

Global sell-off isn't 'as special as it seems'

People change money at a currency exchange shop on August 14, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. 
Chris McGrath | Getty Images News | Getty Images
People change money at a currency exchange shop on August 14, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. 

Wednesday's sell-off can be blamed on Turkey, China and commodities, but investors should take advantage of cheap stocks instead of worrying, CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

The Mad Money host said the sell-off isn't as "special as it seems" because the root causes like Turkey and Macy's shouldn't be a long-term concern for investors.

The ongoing spat between Turkey and the United States about the detention of an American pastor has led the countries to levy tariffs on goods on each other. This issue will go away once President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan find some kind of compromise and Turkey releases the pastor, according to Cramer.

And while the Turkish lira might have rallied on Wednesday, the country's ongoing problems meant that Europe took a hit because many of its banks have lent to Turkey, which is in the middle of a debt crisis.

Read why Cramer isn't worried about the sell-off here.

Sen. Warren criticizes U.S. trade deals

Senator Elizabeth Warren
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Senator Elizabeth Warren

Senator Elizabeth Warren believes that U.S. trade policies "have not been written to enrich Americans."

In an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, the Democratic senator from Massachusetts criticized trade deals that prioritize the interest of corporations, and also shared details about a new bill she introduced on Wednesday called the Accountable Capitalism Act.

Warren pointed to the investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) system, which allows companies to sue foreign governments over regulations that the company deems discriminatory, as an example of the ways trade policies give corporations special privileges.

Under an ISDS suit, "either the country changes its law or makes a big payment. No going through a court system," Warren said. "That's just saying, in effect, trade deals are written for the guys who run these big multinationals, not for the American people." Warren also said that clauses on workers' rights and environmental protections in trade deals are difficult to enforce in practice.

Read more and watch the full interview here.

Post Holdings' portfolio gives stock 'room to run'

Boxes of Post Fruity Pebbles cereal sit on display in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. 
Gene J. Puskar | AP
Boxes of Post Fruity Pebbles cereal sit on display in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. 

Through Post Holdings' acquisitions and its spin-off of a private label division that analysts disliked, the packaged food company behind Honey Bunches of Oats and Chips Ahoy has become a stock to watch, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Wednesday.

"It's taken a while for them to get the credit they deserve, but now that the company has shown that it knows how to unlock value by selling pieces of its subsidiary brands, the stock has taken off," the Mad Money host said.

While Post's latest quarter underwhelmed with an earnings miss, its stock soared on the announcement that the cereal company decided how it would handle its private label division. Both Post and private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners will own stakes in 8th Avenue Food and Provisions, an entirely new entity. Post will own the majority stake, about 60 percent of the business.

"Basically, the company found a creative way to monetize its private label business while still retaining some of the potential upside from that business," Cramer said.

Read why Cramer is interested in Post here.

Twilio CEO says 'diversifying our customer base' and revenue growth go hand-in-hand

Jeff Lawson CEO, Twilio
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
Jeff Lawson CEO, Twilio

Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson told Cramer in an interview that the company has "diversified [its] revenue base substantially in the last year" while also achieving strong revenue growth.

The cloud communications platform, whose clients include Uber, Airbnb and eBay, posted second-quarter earnings last week that beat Wall Street expectations and sent the stock surging. Twilio shares have more than tripled this year.

"Our top ten accounts, which used to be about 31 percent of revenue, we've brought then down to 17 percent of revenue while growing the top line of the company substantially," said Lawson. In the past, Twilio's revenue outlook has suffered when large clients decide to take their business elsewhere.

Earlier this month, Twilio announced a partnership with WhatsApp. Lawson told the "Mad Money" host that the partnership will allow Twilio's clients to reach previously untapped customers who use WhatsApp "as their primary messaging application" over traditional SMS.

Watch the full interview with CEO Jeff Lawson here.

Cramer's lightning round: Gamble on Pinnacle Entertainment

Praxair: "Look, the government — they're trying to figure out how to deal with that anti-trust stuff, so I think that that whole complex of 'just air' so to speak is just wrong, so I like all of those in that group."

Trinity Industries: "Keep looking, don't pull the trigger. I'll tell you what, look, you're absolutely right structurally, but we're going to actually own the rails. I like Norfolk Southern and I like Union Pacific right here, and I like CSX. You can buy any one of those three."

MGM Resorts International: "No, we're recommending Pinnacle Entertainment. We want domestic and we don't want just concentrated in Vegas. We've been saying Pinnacle, we like it for betting too, gambling.

Get all of Cramer's picks here.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
NFLX
---
FB
---
PNK
---
CSX
---
UNP
---
NSC
---
PX
---
MGM
---
TRN
---
EBAY
---
TWLO
---

Cramer's New Book

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...