When it comes to staving off skyrocketing medical costs, having insurance is only half the battle.

That's because cost-sharing — expenses you cough up in the form of deductibles, copayments and coinsurance — has been increasing in employer plans, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The foundation recently analyzed medical bills from large employer plans and found that nearly 1 in 5 inpatient hospital admissions include a claim from an out-of-network provider.