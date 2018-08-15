Here’s why tech rivals’ logos look so similar

Have you ever wondered why tech companies use blue in their logos? Facebook, Twitter, Samsung, LinkedIn, Intel and IBM all use shades of the color for their entire logos, while Microsoft and Google incorporate it into theirs.

Blue is the "classic king of colors" and appears in more than half of all logos (in any industry), according to research from freelance marketplace 99designs, because it's a symbol of "trustworthiness and maturity." The company analyzed 14,000 logos in several sectors including tech, retail and healthcare to understand the psychology of different colors and what they represent.