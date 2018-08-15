Tesla whistleblower tweets details about allegedly flawed cars, scrapped parts

Tesla whistleblower Martin Tripp is tweeting internal emails, photos and vehicle identification numbers that he says are evidence of flawed manufacturing practices at Tesla's battery factory, and product sold by Tesla that is imperfect, and could put drivers' lives at risk.

Tripp has, in previous interviews, said that Tesla's Gigafactory took dangerous manufacturing shortcuts, and that Elon Musk had direct knowledge of these and failed to intervene.

The lists of vehicle identification numbers, he wrote in the tweets, refer to specific cars that received batteries containing damaged cells that never should have been installed. Here's the first in a string of those tweets:

Tripp also tweeted pictures that he claims prove Tesla is storing waste or scrap in open parking lots and trucks at the Gigafactory, rather than temperature-controlled warehouses. He also shared screen shots of graphics that he says show a high volume of waste at the factory.

Tripp has been fighting a high-profile legal battle with the company after CEO Elon Musk accused him of giving confidential and false about the company's manufacturing practices to the press, and of "hacking" internal systems to do so.

Tripp struck back by formally filing a whistleblower complaint with the SEC.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Tripp's tweets.