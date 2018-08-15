This state is home to the healthiest seniors

If you want to retire among the healthiest individuals, consider heading to New Hampshire.

That's because the Granite State is home to the healthiest residents in the 65-and-over cohort, according to SeniorLiving.com's analysis of Healthy Aging data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The federal agency's most recent round of data is from 2016.

About 83 percent of New Hampshire seniors reported to the CDC that their health was either "good," "very good" or excellent.

The government collected this data as part of its Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, an annual round of phone interviews with more than 400,000 adults across the country.

See below for more information on the states with the healthiest residents over 65.