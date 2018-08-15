President Trump's unwavering immigration supporters: Small-business owners

At the peak of the public furor over the detention of immigrant children this summer, and as CEOs of large corporations and popular tech companies protested President Donald Trump's immigration policy, he decided to give a speech. The location: a meeting of the small-business lobby group, the National Federation of Independent Business.

The venue in which Trump chose to speak out during the immigration uproar shouldn't come as a surprise. Barely 1 in 8 small-business owners blame immigration restrictions for difficulties they have hiring skilled workers, according to the latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey, a quarterly online poll with responses from 2,085 small-business owners.

The immigration debate has simmered throughout much of Trump's presidency, but over multiple CNBC/SurveyMonkey quarterly checks, small-business owners consistently report little effect on their businesses.

Rather than immigration, small-business owners point to a lack of training, stiff competition from larger corporations and a generally competitive hiring market when asked why it is hard for them to bring new people on board.