Verizon's new CEO: We don't need to buy a content creator like AT&T did with Time Warner

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg told CNBC on Wednesday the top wireless carrier doesn't need to compete in premium content to succeed.

Vestberg was responding a question about the changing landscape in the telecommunications industry, with AT&T recently purchasing Time Warner and U.S. cable TV giant Comcast battling to add British satellite broadcaster Sky to its television holdings, which include NBC and CNBC. He did not offer an opinion on those moves.

"Our network is our asset," Vestberg said in a "Squawk Box" interview. "I think we have another way to deal with our assets, our distribution."

Verizon will roll out its 5G network to Indianapolis, he said.

Meanwhile, Verizon announced Tuesday that it will offer customers who sign up for its new 5G internet service a free Apple TV box and a subscription to Google's YouTube streaming television service.

The service will debut in Los Angeles, Houston, Sacramento, California, and Indianapolis, Indiana.

"[5G] can disrupt industries, change the way you're thinking about technologies and I think that's what people really haven't understood yet," Vestberg said Wednesday. "When you come to 5G you have 8 currencies. You have latency, security, battery lifetime, you can slice the network in 8 slices."

Vestberg succeeded Lowell McAdam as CEO of the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier earlier this month. Verizon said McAdam, who had been CEO since August 2011, will continue as chairman of the board.

Verizon had been losing postpaid wireless subscribers, or customers who pay a monthly bill, to its No. 3 rival T-Mobile, which has won customers by pitching itself as more consumer-friendly and offering more perks.

The company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings last month as it attracted more subscribers with unlimited data plans.

--CNBC's Michael Sheetz and Jillian D'Onfro contributed to this report.