The White House is slated to brief reporters Wednesday, after press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to directly deny that President Donald Trump has ever been recorded saying the N-word.

"I can't guarantee anything," Sanders said in the White House press room on Tuesday. "But I can tell you that the president addressed this question directly, I can tell you that I've never heard it."

Trump was alleged to have been taped using the racial epithet by Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former senior advisor to the president who has made a flurry of accusations in the run-up to the release of her tell-all book about her time in the White House. Manigault Newman reportedly said she heard Trump say the N-word on a recording dating from his time as host of the defunct reality show "The Apprentice."

In a pair of tweets on Monday, Trump denied ever using the N-word.

Sanders also told reporters on Tuesday that Trump "has a great deal of frustration" about Turkey's continued detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who has been on held on house arrest on espionage charges disputed by the U.S.

Trump said in a tweet on Friday that tariffs on Turkish metals imports would be doubled. The value of Turkey's currency, the lira, plunged after Trump's announcement.

Investors' concerns about a financial crisis in Turkey weighed on U.S. stocks on Wednesday.