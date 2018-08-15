Paul Manafort's fraud and conspiracy trial is rounding the final bend.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys on Wednesday delivered their closing arguments to jurors on the 12th day of the criminal trial against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman.

From there, jurors in the U.S. District Court case in Alexandria, Va., will begin considering the 27 witnesses and more than 360 exhibits presented by prosecutors.

A verdict in the trial — the first borne of charges from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe — could be coming as soon as this week.

Manafort, 69, has pleaded not guilty to 18 counts lodged by Mueller's team.

Here are the charges he faces: