Your first trade for Wednesday, August 15

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Paypal

David Seaburg was a seller of Walmart

Brian Kelly was a buyer of ConocoPhillips

Dan Nathan was a buyer of the Semiconductor ETF

Trader disclosure: On August 14, 2018 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AIG, AXP, BAC, BBBY, CAKE, CAT, CELG, COTY, DVN, DWDP, EEM, ERJ, EWZ, FB, FDC, GDX, JD, JPM, KHC, KKR, MNST, MRO, MS, MT, NXPI, PYPL, RHT, RIG, SKX, SNAP, SYMC, TSLA, UAA, WBA, XHB, XLF, XLI. Pete is long stock AAPL, AMAT, AMGN, AMP, BAC, BKE, C, CELG, CVX, DAL, DIS, DVA, EA, FB, FUL, GILD, GM, HAL, HLT, IBM, JPM, KMI, KO, LOW, LULU, MLCO, MRK, MSFT, MU, PEP, PFE, PII, RCL, SBUX, STZ, TGT, UPS, WFC, WYNN, XOM. Pete bought MSFT, SNAP calls. COWEN, ADT.X ""Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Inc. David Seaburg has a financial interest in EDIT."" Brian Kelly is long AMD, CBOE, CME, GCAP, GS, HIVE, IBM, MCB, MSFT, MU, NVDA, OSTK, ORCL, RHT, SAP, SHG, SHOP, SIVB, SQ, STX, TSM, WU, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, EOS, STORM. Dan Nathan is long XLF Sept put spread. Dan is long IWM aug put spread. Dan is long CAT put spread. Dan is long QQQ Sept put spread. Dan is long SMH Oct put spread.